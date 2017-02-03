Theresa May urges patience among EU l...

Theresa May urges patience among EU leaders over Donald Trump

Theresa May has urged her European Union counterparts to be patient with Donald Trump as the continent's leaders voiced their concerns about the US president. The Prime Minister defended her decision to seek a close relationship with the Trump administration, stressing that she had secured his commitment to the Nato alliance.

Chicago, IL

