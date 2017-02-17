Theresa May has been warned she will face difficulties in Brexit negotiations

Theresa May has taken the highly unusual step of sitting in the House of Lords to hear peers being told by the Government not to "frustrate" Brexit. The Prime Minister sat on the steps in front of the Royal Throne as Lords leader Baroness Evans of Bowes Park told peers to respect the decision of the British people in last year's referendum and the "primacy" of the elected House of Commons.

