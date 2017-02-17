Theresa May and Donald Trump at the W...

Theresa May and Donald Trump at the White House

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Penarth Times

The state visit by Donald Trump will be debated in Parliament as protests take place across the UK against the US president. MPs will consider Theresa May's decision to extend the invitation to Mr Trump in a debate being held in response to petitions signed by millions of Britons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suffolk bishop says rejection of controversial ... Sun Rainbow Kid 1
News Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 14
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb 16 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10) Feb 16 TiRes 4
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... Feb 16 north american do... 5
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... Feb 14 lol 1
News Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y... Feb 11 Wildchild 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC