Thames Water's Didcot sewage works, one of the sites which suffered failings. Picture: David Fleming

Read more: Witney Gazette

A JUDGE said it was no wonder comedian David Walliams became ill after his 140-mile charity swim, as Thames Water faced its biggest fine ever for dumping raw sewage into the River Thames. Hundreds of fish and birds died over a two-year period when 'out of control' treatment centres owned by the supplier sent untreated water into rivers in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, a court heard yesterday.

Chicago, IL

