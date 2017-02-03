Thames Valley Police said the death i...

Thames Valley Police said the death is being treated as unexplained

The grim discovery was made by a Thames Valley Police officer during a routine patrol near the A404 slip road at High Wycombe yesterday at 1.40pm.

