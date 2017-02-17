'Tens of thousands of deaths' caused by UK healthcare cuts

There is a "possibility" that cuts to health and social care could be linked to tens of thousands of "excess deaths" in the UK, a new research paper suggests. In 2015 there was an "unprecedented" rise in mortality in England and Wales and a possible explanation behind the spike could be the "relentless cuts" to health and social care budgets, according to two articles published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine.

