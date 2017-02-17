'Tens of thousands of deaths' caused ...

'Tens of thousands of deaths' caused by UK healthcare cuts

16 hrs ago

There is a "possibility" that cuts to health and social care could be linked to tens of thousands of "excess deaths" in the UK, a new research paper suggests. In 2015 there was an "unprecedented" rise in mortality in England and Wales and a possible explanation behind the spike could be the "relentless cuts" to health and social care budgets, according to two articles published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine.

Chicago, IL

