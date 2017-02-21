Teen found guilty of stabbing man to ...

Teen found guilty of stabbing man to death over drugs debt - but is cleared of murder

Lancashire Telegraph

A jury found Daniel Bamford, 18, was convicted of the manslaughter of Michael Keen, but not guilty of his murder. During a nine-day trial at Preston Crown Court a jury was told how Bamford had stabbed 42-year-old Mr Keen 15 times, including ten in the back, at the victim's home in Darwen.

