Sustained sex attack in Rope Walk, Ipswich last night left woman traumatised and in hospital
A young woman was left unconscious and needing hospital treatment after being subjected to a "despicable" sexual assault, police have said. Officers are now appealing for any drivers who may have dash cam footage which could help their investigation to come forward.
