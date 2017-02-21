Sustained sex attack in Rope Walk, Ip...

Sustained sex attack in Rope Walk, Ipswich last night left woman traumatised and in hospital

A young woman was left unconscious and needing hospital treatment after being subjected to a "despicable" sexual assault, police have said. Officers are now appealing for any drivers who may have dash cam footage which could help their investigation to come forward.

