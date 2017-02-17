Sussex's devolution bid 'paused'

Three Southern Counties, a partnership of 26 councils across Sussex and Surrey along with three local enterprise partnerships, fire authorities, Sussex Police, and the South Downs National Park Authority, submitted a prospectus to ministers on a potential deal in late 2015. This outlined the areas where 3SC wanted to take control of more powers and funds in a bid to deliver strong economic growth, improve productivity, and transform public services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex Today.