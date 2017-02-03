Sussex father's killer found guilty o...

Sussex father's killer found guilty of manslaughter

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Bognor Today

Colin Gale, 40, had been charged with the murder Mr Manning, a former bomb disposal expert, with whom he had done business and admitted owing money to. A jury at Lewes Crown Court today found Gale, of Offington Lane in Worthing, not guilty of murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bognor Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... 5 hr MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs 2
News #VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ... 19 hr commenters 2
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... Sat lol 6
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 3 George 483
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Feb 3 lol 1
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... Feb 2 Dave 1
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... Feb 1 HolyMoly 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,005 • Total comments across all topics: 278,609,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC