Sussex father's killer found guilty of manslaughter
Colin Gale, 40, had been charged with the murder Mr Manning, a former bomb disposal expert, with whom he had done business and admitted owing money to. A jury at Lewes Crown Court today found Gale, of Offington Lane in Worthing, not guilty of murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bognor Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosques open doors to let people find out about...
|5 hr
|MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs
|2
|#VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ...
|19 hr
|commenters
|2
|Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans...
|Sat
|lol
|6
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 3
|George
|483
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|Feb 3
|lol
|1
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|Feb 2
|Dave
|1
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|Feb 1
|HolyMoly
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC