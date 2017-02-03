Super Bowl 51: What time is kick-off,...

Super Bowl 51: What time is kick-off, and where can you watch in London?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: This is Local London

It's that time of year again - when south Londoners gorge on chicken wings and pretend to know the rules to American Football. The 51st Super Bowl will see the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons face off for the famous trophy tomorrow night, with pop music juggernaut Lady Gaga providing the half time entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... 13 hr lol 6
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Fri George 483
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Fri lol 1
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... Feb 2 Dave 1
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... Feb 1 HolyMoly 12
News London, Ont. unanimously backs call to declare ... Feb 1 Notsofunanymore 1
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... Jan 31 spud 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,465 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC