Strategy for success workshop for women

A workshop to help women in business build a strategy for success will be just one of many sessions on offer at this year's Swindon & Wiltshire Women in Business Conference, held on International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8 at Bowood Resort near Calne. The workshop will be led by Wiltshire-based coach and mentor Isla Baliszewska, founder and director of SCT Smart Coaching and Training, whose mission is to help business leaders and entrepreneurs realise their strengths, to face their challenges and instigate positive change.

