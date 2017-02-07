Strategy for success workshop for women

Strategy for success workshop for women

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

A workshop to help women in business build a strategy for success will be just one of many sessions on offer at this year's Swindon & Wiltshire Women in Business Conference, held on International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8 at Bowood Resort near Calne. The workshop will be led by Wiltshire-based coach and mentor Isla Baliszewska, founder and director of SCT Smart Coaching and Training, whose mission is to help business leaders and entrepreneurs realise their strengths, to face their challenges and instigate positive change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... Mon MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs 2
News #VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ... Sun commenters 2
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... Feb 4 lol 6
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 3 George 479
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Feb 3 lol 1
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... Feb 2 Dave 1
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... Feb 1 HolyMoly 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,955 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC