Steam locomotive replaces regular passenger service for first time in 50 years

23 hrs ago

The romance of steam returns to Britain's railways for Valentine's Day as a traditional locomotive hauls passengers on a scheduled main line service for the first time in half a century. The Peppercorn class A1 steam locomotive, Tornado, will pass over the "Roof of England" on the famous Settle to Carlisle line later today, carrying hundreds of steam enthusiasts.

Chicago, IL

