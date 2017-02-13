St Aldates Police Station new GV scene setter.13/02/2017.Picture by Ed Nix..
THE main police station in Oxford could be sold off to save on maintenance and running costs, the Oxford Mail can reveal. Thames Valley Police has launched an 18-month review into potentially selling St Aldate's Police Station due to it being 'old, inefficient and expensive' to run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|2 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|TiRes
|4
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|14 hr
|north american do...
|5
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Tue
|lol
|1
|Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y...
|Feb 11
|Wildchild
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 11
|ACT of WAR
|481
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC