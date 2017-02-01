Sousse inquests: 'Four of one family ...

Sousse inquests: 'Four of one family went on boys' trip and only one came back'

Charles Patrick Evans, Joel Richards and Adrian Evans were among the 30 Britons killed in the Tunisian beach massacre A woman whose son, brother and father were killed by a gunman in a Tunisian hotel has told their inquests how the terror attack "destroyed" her family. Suzanne Richards said the deaths of Charles Patrick Evans, 78, Adrian Evans, 49 and Joel Richards, 19, had left the remaining members of her tight-knit family "broken".

Chicago, IL

