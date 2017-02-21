Shaun Walmsley escape: Third person a...

Shaun Walmsley escape: Third person arrested after murderer sprung by ...

Read more: Mirror.co.uk

A third person has been arrested after a murderer serving life in prison was sprung from custody by armed men. A 25-year-old man from Norris Green, Liverpool, was detained on suspicion of perverting the course of justice after Shaun Walmsley escaped on Tuesday, police said.

Chicago, IL

