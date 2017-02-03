Second referendum vote will set Scot ...

Second referendum vote will set Scot against Scot, says David Mundell

Evening Times

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said he "dreads" a second Scottish independence referendum but does not believe Scotland would vote to leave the UK. Mr Mundell refused to clarify whether the UK Government would block moves for a second referendum in light of the Defence Secretary Michael Fallon's indication earlier this week that Westminster would not grant permission.

Chicago, IL

