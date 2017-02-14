Rumor the German shepherd wins best i...

Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at Westminster

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Alida Greendyk grooms Dario, a Leonberger, before competition during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. . Alida Greendyk show Dario, a Leonberger, in the ring during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... 10 hr CodeTalker 1
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... 20 hr lol 1
News Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y... Feb 11 Wildchild 3
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 11 ACT of WAR 481
News Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect? Feb 8 freedomOFchoice 1
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... Feb 6 MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs 2
News #VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ... Feb 5 commenters 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,097 • Total comments across all topics: 278,888,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC