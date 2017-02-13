Rubbish Mountain: The return of Oxfor...

Rubbish Mountain: The return of Oxford's 'super dump'

A TOWERING mountain of rubbish has returned at Oxford's 'super dump' as councils admit they have no idea who is ditching the rubbish or when it will be removed. Oxfordshire councils cannot say how they will prevent the eyesore costing taxpayers thousands of pounds in future as tonnes of mattresses, building waste and doors are pile up in the entrance to travellers' site Redbridge Hollow, Oxford.

