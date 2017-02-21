ROUND-UP: Catalogue of chaos as Storm...

ROUND-UP: Catalogue of chaos as Storm Doris sweeps across the county

STORM Doris left a path of destruction as it wreaked havoc across Worcester - toppling countless trees, damaging buildings and leaving thousands of homes without power. Winds of up to 65mph battered the county as the storm - branded a "weather bomb" by the Met Office - swept in yesterday morning.



