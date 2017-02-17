Rochdale child sex victims praised fo...

Rochdale child sex victims praised for courage in helping convict five abusers

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Three more victims of child sexual exploitation in Rochdale have been praised for their "courage and bravery" in helping to put five men behind bars. Each of the offenders were convicted as part of a police probe set up in the wake of the 2012 grooming scandal in the town when it emerged that a gang of Asian men had sexually preyed on white girls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets... Thu Xstain Mullah Fra... 14
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Thu Darlene MacDonald 5
News Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10) Thu TiRes 4
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... Thu north american do... 5
News Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N... Feb 14 lol 1
News Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y... Feb 11 Wildchild 3
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 11 ACT of WAR 481
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC