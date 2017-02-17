Rochdale child sex victims praised for courage in helping convict five abusers
Three more victims of child sexual exploitation in Rochdale have been praised for their "courage and bravery" in helping to put five men behind bars. Each of the offenders were convicted as part of a police probe set up in the wake of the 2012 grooming scandal in the town when it emerged that a gang of Asian men had sexually preyed on white girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10)
|Thu
|TiRes
|4
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Thu
|north american do...
|5
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Feb 14
|lol
|1
|Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y...
|Feb 11
|Wildchild
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 11
|ACT of WAR
|481
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC