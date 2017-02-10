Relaxed coffee mornings empower parents

When Lindsey Butterfield's son was diagnosed with autism, she did not know where to go for information and support. There were five different schools to contend with but Lindsey's son is now 17 and settled at The Scott Centre, a special support facility at The Littlehampton Academy.

