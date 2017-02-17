Prospects of university applications 'depend heavily on where students live'
Teenagers in some parts of the UK are around four times as likely as their peers to apply to go to university, figures show. Statistics suggest a youngster's chances of applying for a degree course depend heavily on where they live, and in some areas the proportions planning on going into higher education has dropped in the last decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|17 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10)
|21 hr
|TiRes
|4
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Thu
|north american do...
|5
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Tue
|lol
|1
|Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y...
|Feb 11
|Wildchild
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 11
|ACT of WAR
|481
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC