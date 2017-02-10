Probe after suspected arson attack on...

Probe after suspected arson attack on Burnley house

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

Two crew from the town's fire station were called to an empty derelict property in Cog Lane, just before 3.10pm today. A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The fire which is believed to have been started deliberately was extinguished using one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y... Sat Wildchild 3
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sat ACT of WAR 481
News Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect? Feb 8 freedomOFchoice 1
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... Feb 6 MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs 2
News #VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ... Feb 5 commenters 2
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... Feb 4 lol 6
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Feb 3 lol 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,815,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC