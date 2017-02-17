Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking Dead t-shirt from...

Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist'...

Primark has removed a t-shirt promoting hit US TV show The Walking Dead from its stores after it was branded "fantastically offensive" and "racist" by an angry shopper. Outraged Ian Lucraft was so offended by the "explicit" t-shirt that he complained directly to the discount clothing store's chief executive - and Primark has now apologised and removed the men's t-shirt from its branches.

