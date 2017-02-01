Police hunting for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague release further ...

Police hunting for missing RAF airman...

Police hunting for missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have released further CCTV images of three potential witnesses that could hold the key to his disappearance. The three people were seen on foot in the area where Mr McKeague vanished while on a night out with friends on September 24 in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Chicago, IL

