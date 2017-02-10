police appeal for witnesses after wom...

police appeal for witnesses after woman falls from third floor flat in Southampton

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman has been left critically injured after falling from a third floor window of a Southampton flat. The woman who is understood to be in her 20s, is fighting for her life at Southampton General Hospital Police say she fell from the window of a third floor flat in Salisbury Street in Bedford Place yesterday morning.

