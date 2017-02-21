Plea for Labour unity as Conservatives snatch Copeland in by-election blow
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has issued a plea for Labour unity, as one of the party's MPs branded its loss in the Copeland by-election a "disaster" which showed it was on track for a "catastrophic" general election defeat under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership. The Conservatives dealt Mr Corbyn's party a humiliating blow by snatching the Cumbrian seat, in an area which had been represented by Labour MPs since 1935.
