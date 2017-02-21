PICTURES: 'Senseless' vandals trash football clubhouse
THE 'senseless' destruction of a life-saving defibrillator at a football clubhouse is part of a surge in vandalism across the Marston area according to residents and councillors. Yobs smashed up a defibrillator after breaking into the Marston Saints Football Club at Boults Lane on February 14, and left the site in disarray, with paint strewn around the club house and rubbish left behind.
