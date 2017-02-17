Peugeot is in talks to buy General Motors' European operation, including Vauxhall
The Prime Minister is set to meet the chief executive of the PSA Group to discuss Peugeot's proposals to buy General Motors' European operation, including Vauxhall. Theresa May has received a request for a meeting with Carlos Tavares to discuss the proposal, which could affect thousands of British workers.
