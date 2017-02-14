Paul Nuttall clarified claims attribu...

Paul Nuttall clarified claims attributed to him about the Hillsborough disaster

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has told a party press officer who took the blame for an inaccurate claim that he lost "close personal friends" in the Hillsborough disaster that she can keep her job. Lynda Roughley offered to resign on Tuesday evening after her boss was forced to admit during a live radio interview that the claim - carried by his official website for six years - was wrong.

