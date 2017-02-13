Paintball terror training man set to be sentenced
An apprentice bricklayer who attempted to join Islamic State in Syria after "training" for battle at a paintballing centre is set to be sentenced by a Crown Court judge. Humza Ali, from Birmingham, was refused entry to Turkey in January 2015 after flying to Istanbul via Dublin, having travelled by coach and ferry to Ireland.
