Paintball terror training man set to ...

Paintball terror training man set to be sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

An apprentice bricklayer who attempted to join Islamic State in Syria after "training" for battle at a paintballing centre is set to be sentenced by a Crown Court judge. Humza Ali, from Birmingham, was refused entry to Turkey in January 2015 after flying to Istanbul via Dublin, having travelled by coach and ferry to Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y... Sat Wildchild 3
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sat ACT of WAR 481
News Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect? Feb 8 freedomOFchoice 1
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... Feb 6 MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs 2
News #VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ... Feb 5 commenters 2
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... Feb 4 lol 6
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Feb 3 lol 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC