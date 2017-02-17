Overcast, with fog and some rain
A mostly grey and windy few days are forecast for Sussex, generally dry and mild, with a few rainy spells. Fog and mist are expected on Monday in parts of East Sussex, around Brighton and Heathfield, with overcast skies across the county brightening towards the end of the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hastings Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk bishop says rejection of controversial ...
|6 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10)
|Feb 16
|TiRes
|4
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Feb 16
|north american do...
|5
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Feb 14
|lol
|1
|Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y...
|Feb 11
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC