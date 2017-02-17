Overcast, with fog and some rain

A mostly grey and windy few days are forecast for Sussex, generally dry and mild, with a few rainy spells. Fog and mist are expected on Monday in parts of East Sussex, around Brighton and Heathfield, with overcast skies across the county brightening towards the end of the day.

Chicago, IL

