NHS in Crisis: GP numbers in England heading for a 'cliff edge'

GP numbers are heading for a 'cliff edge' as almost 40 per cent approach retirement in the next few years, it has been warned. Plans for the reorganisation of the NHS to help save 22bn are putting a greater focus on general practices taking appointments currently done in hospitals - while GPs will focus on patients with the most-complex long-term illnesses and are less likely to see other patients with more minor ailments.

