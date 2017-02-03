NHS birthplace should be museum - AM

A DISUSED hospital, linked to the creation of the NHS, should become a museum detailing the historical importance of Tredegar, according to a Gwent AM. Plaid Cymru's Steffan Lewis has called for a feasibility study into the opening of the Aneurin Bevan Memorial Library and NHS Museum, on the site of the Tredegar General Hospital.

