NHS birthplace should be museum - AM

11 hrs ago Read more: Campaignseries.co.uk

A DISUSED hospital, linked to the creation of the NHS, should become a museum detailing the historical importance of Tredegar, according to a Gwent AM. Plaid Cymru's Steffan Lewis has called for a feasibility study into the opening of the Aneurin Bevan Memorial Library and NHS Museum, on the site of the Tredegar General Hospital.

Chicago, IL

