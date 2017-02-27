New York City plans to open 90 new ho...

New York City plans to open 90 new homeless shelters

New York plans to open 90 new shelters as city officials struggle to get a handle on homelessness, which has risen over the past few decades to its highest level in almost a century, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday. The move is intended to ease crowding in current shelters and allow the city to move away from housing people in so-called "cluster sites," which have been criticized as expensive and unsafe.

