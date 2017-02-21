New exhibition celebrating women from Scotland's history
The National Wallace Monument, a top Scottish tourist attraction in Stirling, has unveiled a new exhibition as part of its campaign to introduce the first female figurehead to The Hall of Heroes. Revealing the shortlist for public vote last month, the National Wallace Monument is giving visitors the opportunity to vote for their choice as to whom will join other greats in the famous gallery including King Robert the Bruce, Sir Walter Scott and Robert Burns.
