New chapter for Higos, thanks to Royds Withy King

Wiltshire-based law firm Royds Withy King acted as lead advisers to the sellers of one of the largest providers of insurance services, Higos Holdings Limited, on its sale to Global Risk Partners for an undisclosed sum. Higos, which employs around 300 people and has 20 offices in Wiltshire , Somerset, Dorset, South Gloucestershire, Devon and Hampshire, was founded by managing director Ian Gosden in 1990.

