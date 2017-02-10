New chapter for Higos, thanks to Royds Withy King
Wiltshire-based law firm Royds Withy King acted as lead advisers to the sellers of one of the largest providers of insurance services, Higos Holdings Limited, on its sale to Global Risk Partners for an undisclosed sum. Higos, which employs around 300 people and has 20 offices in Wiltshire , Somerset, Dorset, South Gloucestershire, Devon and Hampshire, was founded by managing director Ian Gosden in 1990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Thu
|George
|481
|Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect?
|Feb 8
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Mosques open doors to let people find out about...
|Feb 6
|MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs
|2
|#VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ...
|Feb 5
|commenters
|2
|Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans...
|Feb 4
|lol
|6
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|Feb 3
|lol
|1
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|Feb 2
|Dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC