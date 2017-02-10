New agreement sees GP surgeries unite to combat NHS pressures
This new way of working was agreed by the Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group , which oversees GPs in Adur, Arun, Bognor Regis, Chanctonbury, Chichester and Worthing. We are responding to the pressures our GPs are facing by encouraging practices to work together with each other, with community services and with our hospitals.
