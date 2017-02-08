New A 9million college where no student passed English or maths GCSE to close
A A 9 million technical college has announced it is closing after less than three years because it failed to recruit enough pupils. Greater Manchester University Technical College is the seventh university technical college to announce it will close its doors, according to the Schools Week website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosques open doors to let people find out about...
|Mon
|MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs
|2
|#VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ...
|Sun
|commenters
|2
|Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans...
|Feb 4
|lol
|6
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 3
|George
|479
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|Feb 3
|lol
|1
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|Feb 2
|Dave
|1
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|Feb 1
|HolyMoly
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC