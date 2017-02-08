New A 9million college where no stude...

New A 9million college where no student passed English or maths GCSE to close

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

A A 9 million technical college has announced it is closing after less than three years because it failed to recruit enough pupils. Greater Manchester University Technical College is the seventh university technical college to announce it will close its doors, according to the Schools Week website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... Mon MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs 2
News #VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ... Sun commenters 2
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... Feb 4 lol 6
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 3 George 479
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Feb 3 lol 1
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... Feb 2 Dave 1
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... Feb 1 HolyMoly 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC