Mr Nuttall said he had spent three ho...

Mr Nuttall said he had spent three hours speaking to officers with Operation Resolve

The under-fire parliamentary hopeful, who faced the resignation of two senior officials on Monday in protest at the party's "crass insensitivity" over the tragedy, said he had spent three hours giving a witness statement to Operation Resolve. Mr Nuttall faced a fierce backlash and calls to resign as an MEP after it emerged claims that he lost close personal friends at Hillsborough were false.

Chicago, IL

