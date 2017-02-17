Mr Nuttall said he had spent three hours speaking to officers with Operation Resolve

The under-fire parliamentary hopeful, who faced the resignation of two senior officials on Monday in protest at the party's "crass insensitivity" over the tragedy, said he had spent three hours giving a witness statement to Operation Resolve. Mr Nuttall faced a fierce backlash and calls to resign as an MEP after it emerged claims that he lost close personal friends at Hillsborough were false.

