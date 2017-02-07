MP warns over armed vigilantes targeting seagulls
Concerns have risen that seagulls will launch a fresh wave of attacks on Britons as the breeding season hits this spring Menacing seagulls are causing such havoc in Britain that vigilantes are arming themselves with guns and launching their own culls, an MP has said. Conservative MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan said locals have been "wandering the streets" of the picturesque seaside town near the Scottish border to kill the birds.
