Mother of Canadian killed fighting ISIS in Syria questions delay in return of son's body
The mother of a Canadian man killed fighting Islamic State militants in northern Syria is questioning why her son's body still hasn't been recovered when the remains of a British fighter who died on the same day were on the way to the United Kingdom. Nazzareno Tassone, 24, was killed on Dec. 21 in the city of Raqqa, while fighting alongside the Kurdish People's Defense Units, a U.S.-backed group also known as the YPG.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosques open doors to let people find out about...
|Mon
|MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs
|2
|#VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ...
|Sun
|commenters
|2
|Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans...
|Feb 4
|lol
|6
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 3
|George
|479
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|Feb 3
|lol
|1
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|Feb 2
|Dave
|1
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|Feb 1
|HolyMoly
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC