Mother of Canadian killed fighting IS...

Mother of Canadian killed fighting ISIS in Syria questions delay in return of son's body

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The mother of a Canadian man killed fighting Islamic State militants in northern Syria is questioning why her son's body still hasn't been recovered when the remains of a British fighter who died on the same day were on the way to the United Kingdom. Nazzareno Tassone, 24, was killed on Dec. 21 in the city of Raqqa, while fighting alongside the Kurdish People's Defense Units, a U.S.-backed group also known as the YPG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... Mon MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs 2
News #VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ... Sun commenters 2
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... Feb 4 lol 6
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 3 George 479
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Feb 3 lol 1
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... Feb 2 Dave 1
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... Feb 1 HolyMoly 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,783 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC