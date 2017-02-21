Measures tabled to freeze 'ill-gotten...

Measures tabled to freeze 'ill-gotten gains' of dictators

New powers to stop "blood-stained dictators" and despots from laundering their money through the UK by freezing their assets have been tabled by the Government. Security Minister Ben Wallace said the move would send a "major signal" around the world that the UK could not be used as a base to hide "ill-gotten gains".

Chicago, IL

