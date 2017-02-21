Man and woman are found dead in house in Stowupland Street, Stowmarket
A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called at 1.45pm this afternoon to a house in Stowupland Street and upon arrival officers discovered a man and a woman inside who had both died. The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and a police investigation into the circumstances is underway, the police spokesman added.
