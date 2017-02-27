Man accused of murder at family vigil

Man accused of murder at family vigil

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Carnoustie Today

He faced a further charge of attempting to murder Wendy McKinney during the incident as well as assaulting his partner Lee Kinney on various occasions that day. It is understood they were found dead outside an address in Drumlanrig Drive, Dundee, at around 6.30am on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carnoustie Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville 12 hr White Man 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) 22 hr Lorraine Belloni 58
News (LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City Sun USA Today 4
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sun 2brosewilder 488
News Strongman gym boss dies in freak accident when ... (Oct '09) Feb 24 Phartiano 14
News Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10) Feb 24 Rowdy Pharts 3
News Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14) Feb 23 About time 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,434 • Total comments across all topics: 279,204,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC