Man, 60, dies when Land Rover hit by train at level crossing
A MAN aged 60 died when his Land Rover was hit by a train between Swindon and Gloucester this afternoon. It is thought the Land Rover was hit at a level crossing at Frampton Mansell in Gloucestershire at about 3pm.
