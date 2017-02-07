Man, 60, dies when Land Rover hit by ...

Man, 60, dies when Land Rover hit by train at level crossing

12 hrs ago

A MAN aged 60 died when his Land Rover was hit by a train between Swindon and Gloucester this afternoon. It is thought the Land Rover was hit at a level crossing at Frampton Mansell in Gloucestershire at about 3pm.

Chicago, IL

