Man, 20, dies after suffering serious injuries in Glasgow street attack

The 20-year-old man was found seriously injured and taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he later died. Police Scotland said a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death, which is being treated as suspicious by officers.

