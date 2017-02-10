Magical musical sees off bleak dramas...

Magical musical sees off bleak dramas at glittering Baftas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The film picked up five of the 11 prizes for which it was nominated - including best film, top director for Damien Chazelle and leading actress for Emma Stone - at the annual ceremony hosted for the 12th year in a row by Stephen Fry at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were special guests among the stars of the big screen braving a chilly London evening to celebrate the great and good of the film industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y... Sat Wildchild 3
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sat ACT of WAR 481
News Should we treat anti-vaxxers with more respect? Feb 8 freedomOFchoice 1
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... Feb 6 MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs 2
News #VisitMyMosque: UK Muslims open doors to fight ... Feb 5 commenters 2
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... Feb 4 lol 6
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Feb 3 lol 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC