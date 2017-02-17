Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, 33, stabbed himself in the throat at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court
A sex attacker who slit his own throat while in the dock awaiting sentence has admitted taking a kitchen knife into a magistrates' court. Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, 33, stabbed himself in the throat at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court in Pembrokeshire, west Wales, on January 11. On Monday he appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link where the judge said there was no indication that he had intended to hurt anyone else with the weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk bishop says rejection of controversial ...
|Sun
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10)
|Feb 16
|TiRes
|4
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Feb 16
|north american do...
|5
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|Feb 14
|lol
|1
|Trump's Immigration Raids Have Arrived in New Y...
|Feb 11
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC