A sex attacker who slit his own throat while in the dock awaiting sentence has admitted taking a kitchen knife into a magistrates' court. Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, 33, stabbed himself in the throat at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court in Pembrokeshire, west Wales, on January 11. On Monday he appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link where the judge said there was no indication that he had intended to hurt anyone else with the weapon.

